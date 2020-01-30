Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala

india

India has reported its first case of novel coronavirus infection, with the Union health ministry confirming on Thursday that a student back in Kerala from China’s Wuhan had tested positive for the infection.

“One positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, of a student studying in Wuhan University, has been reported in Kerala. The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital,” the Union Health Ministry said.’

The patient is stable and is being closely monitored.

India has tested 28 samples so far for the deadly infection that broke out in the Wuhan city of China in December last year.