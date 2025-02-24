Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan: 5-year-old boy, who fell into borewell in Jhalawar, dies

PTI |
Feb 24, 2025 12:34 PM IST

 The corpse was removed by the rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at about four in the morning

The five-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan on Sunday and was stuck at 32-feet depth was brought out dead on early Monday morning after around 16-hour-long operation by the NDRF and SDRF.

After an approximately 16-hour operation, the five-year-old kid who fell down a borewell in the Jhalawar region of Rajasthan on Sunday and became trapped at a depth of 32 feet was pulled out dead early on Monday morning.(PTI/representative )
After an approximately 16-hour operation, the five-year-old kid who fell down a borewell in the Jhalawar region of Rajasthan on Sunday and became trapped at a depth of 32 feet was pulled out dead early on Monday morning.(PTI/representative )

The rescue squads of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) pulled out the body at around 4 am on Monday, Gangdhar SDM Chhatarpal Choudhary said.

The medical team present on the spot declared the boy dead after examination, he added.

Also read: 3 members of a family from Noida killed as car rams into truck in Rajasthan

The rescue operation withavailable means was started around an hour after the boy had accidentally slipped into the borewell on Sunday, and was later joined by the NDRF and SDRF, the SDM said.

The boy was supplied oxygen through a pipe, DSP Jaiprakash Atal said, adding that the post-mortem was underway.

Also read: 3 killed, 1 injured in bike collision in accident in Vasai

The boy's parents have submitted a complaint of accident in the matter and accordingly a case will be registered for further investigation, the DSP added.

The boy, identified as Prahalad's son Kalulal Bagariya, a resident of the Paraliya village under the Dug police station, fell into the borewell in the field while his parents were busy on other side of the field.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On