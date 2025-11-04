Flight ticket cancellation at no cost soon? What big changes has DGCA proposed

Passengers may soon be allowed to cancel or modify their flight tickets without incurring extra charges within 48 hours of booking, with proposed changes to the ticket refund rules by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Airlines should provide a “look-in option” for a period of 48 hours after a ticket is booked, the draft by DGCA said. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

While inviting feedback until November 30, the DGCA’s move comes after increasing passenger grievances over delays in refunds and overdue charges.

In the draft regulations, reported earlier by HT, the DGCA said that even though the government is “committed not to interfere in the commercial practices of the airlines, the volume of the complaints necessitates some affirmative action to safeguard the interest of the travelling public.”

DGCA’s proposed changes Here’s a look at what could change for you: