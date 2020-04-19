News updates from Hindustan Times: Flights, trains unlikely to begin on May 3, GoM looks at May 15 and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 09:07 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Flights, trains unlikely to begin on May 3, GoM looks at May 15

Restrictions on air and train travel may continue beyond May 3, when the 40-day lockdown in India to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic comes to an end, at least three people who attended a Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on Saturday said on condition of anonymity. Read more

Covid-19 lockdown: Odisha announces Rs 100 crore employment programme for 4.5 lakh urban poor families

With the Covid-19 lockdown affecting livelihood of millions of poor in urban areas, the Odisha government on Saturday announced an emergency programme ‘Urban Wage Employment Initiative’ worth Rs 100 crore that would start from April 20 and continue till September this year. Read more

Covid-19: Most rapid tests negative in Rajasthan and Punjab; other states get ready for the exercise

In the first round of rapid-testing in Rajasthan to detect carriers or super spreaders of the Sars-Cov-2 virus most tests results were negative, officials said on Saturday, as other states started working on conducting tests from Sunday. Read more

‘Mistake is a mistake’: Trump warns China of ‘consequences’ for Covid-19 outbreak

President Donald Trump on Saturday said China should face “consequences” if it was found to have been “knowingly responsible” for the novel coronavirus outbreak. Read more

Delay in insuring IPL set to sting BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to face massive losses after failing to insure this year’s Indian Premier League against cancellation due to a pandemic. Why? Because by March, when the BCCI got in touch with their insurance company to get the cover for this year’s IPL, the company had omitted COVID-19 from their coverage clause. Read more

Coronavirus survival tips: Do what you can to restore the weekend

So far, life has had a law. Weekdays were followed by weekends. You worked through the week and then played, whether this meant going trekking, grabbing your camera to get some shots, or heading to a café. Read more

Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan come together for One World special with Lady Gaga, Beyonce. Watch

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra with Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish,The Rolling Stones and Beyonce kicked off a global special of music, comedy and personal stories in what Gaga called a “love letter” to front line workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Zoom vs Skype: Which video conferencing app should you use

People around the world are now very dependent on video conferencing apps to communicate, work from home and conduct online classes. User activity and downloads of these apps have also seen a huge surge since the Covid-19 lockdowns began. Read more

Watch: Diyas light up India’s monuments on Heritage Day to hail Covid-19 warriors