Fresh announcements on economy to help farmers, migrants: PM Modi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a Rs 3.16 lakh crore package of free foodgrains for migrant workers, concessional credit to farmers and working capital loan for street vendors as part of the second tranche of fiscal stimulus to heal an economy hit hard by the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

May 14, 2020
New Delhi
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi had introduced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi had introduced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore.(PTI)
         

The second tranche of stimulus for the country’s economy unveiled by the government on Thursday has a series of progressive measures and it will help the migrant workers and farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a Rs 3.16 lakh crore package of free foodgrains for migrant workers, concessional credit to farmers and working capital loan for street vendors as part of the second tranche of fiscal stimulus to heal an economy hit hard by the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

“Today’s announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman will especially benefit our farmers and migrant workers,” the prime minister tweeted.

The announcements, Modi pointed out, include a series of “progressive measures and will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors”.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi had introduced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore.

