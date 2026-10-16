From insects to peacocks: Seven children's theme parks to open in Delhi over next three months

From an insect-themed park in Saket to Peacock Park in Mayur Vihar— the development work on seven theme parks for children is at an advanced stage, and these facilities will be opened to the public over a three-month period between November and January, senior municipal officials said. The parks contain 'sculpture play' installations whereby children will be able to interact and play with the installations with different themes. (HT photo)

A senior municipal official said that these parks are being developed under the AMRUT scheme and they contain 'sculpture play' installations whereby children will be able to interact and play with the installations with different themes.

A part of Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh is being developed around an octopus theme; M Block Park in Greater Kailash-II will feature a ‘Garuda' theme. Parks near PVR Saket feature an insect theme, Swasthya Vihar Park near the Laxmi Nagar District Centre has a marine theme, and a park in Mayur Vihar Phase-III will highlight the peacock theme.

"The installations in the insect and Aeroplane theme park areas are almost ready, and they will be opened first. By January, all seven parks will be operational," the official added.