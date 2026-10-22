From required documents to appointment process: A step-by-step guide on the process to apply for Indian passport

For Indian nationals to travel abroad, a passport is required. As per the ministry of external affairs, the blue book serves as a travel and identity document for eligible Indian citizens. Indian passport applicants can submit forms, pay fees and book appointments through the Ministry of External Affairs' Passport Seva portal (AI Generated Representational Image)

The MEA operates the Passport Seva system, which allows applicants to submit forms, pay fees, book appointments, and track their applications online.

Here's a look at all you need to know in order to apply for a passport in India

Who can apply for an Indian passport? Any person who is an Indian citizen under the applicable provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955, may apply for an Indian passport, subject to the rules governing passport issuance and any applicable legal restrictions.

Indian citizenship may be acquired through birth, descent, registration or naturalisation, depending on the circumstances and the provisions of Indian law. Nevertheless, the rules differ according to when and where a person was born, their parents’ citizenship status and, in certain cases, other legal conditions. Being born in India does not automatically confer citizenship in every circumstance, particularly for those born on or after 1 July 1987.

Applicants must also meet the requirements of the particular passport service they seek. Adults applying for their first passport, parents applying on behalf of minor children, and individuals seeking a reissue may need to provide different documents to establish their identity, address, date of birth or citizenship, as applicable.

Those applying for the first time must submit a new application, while existing passport holders may need to apply for a reissue if their passport expires or their personal details change.

A reissue is for someone who already holds a passport and needs a new one due to an expiry, changes to personal details, damage, loss or other eligible reasons. The documents and procedures can differ for adults, minors and applicants with special circumstances.

Eligible citizens can visit the official website at https://www.passportindia.gov.in/ to apply for a passport according to their requirements.

Which documents are required? The documents required depend on the type of application and the applicant's circumstances. Commonly required documents may include:

1. Proof of address

2. Proof of date of birth, where required

3. Documents supporting identity or other particulars, where applicable

4. An existing passport when applying for a reissue

5. Additional documents required for the relevant category

The official Passport Seva website provides instructions and document-advisory information for different types of applications. Applicants are required to carry the original documents requested for verification, and multiple copies of the same as specified in the instructions.