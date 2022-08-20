Home / India News / Ganja smuggler held in Andhra, gun seized

Ganja smuggler held in Andhra, gun seized

Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Initial reports said the gun seized by the police was an AK-47. “But, it turned out to be an empty country-made gun without any magazine, apparently meant for threatening the police, in case he is stopped. The consignment is said to be meant for smuggling to Uttar Pradesh,” the SP said

ByHT Correspondent

Hyderabad

The police in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Friday arrested a narcotics smuggler and seized a country-made gun, besides 300 kg of ganja from him.

According to superintendent of police S Satish Kumar, a team of special enforcement bureau (SEB) police from Paderu and district task force police intercepted a car coming from interior forest areas of the district on Kamayyapet road near Tadigiri village of Hukumpet block as part of their routine checking in the morning.

“On seeing the police, two persons jumped out of the moving car and fled into the forest area. The car plunged into a ditch on the road side and overturned. Another person who was following the car on a motorbike also tried to escape, but the police apprehended him,” the SP said.

Initial reports said the gun seized by the police was an AK-47. “But, it turned out to be an empty country-made gun without any magazine, apparently meant for threatening the police, in case he is stopped. The consignment is said to be meant for smuggling to Uttar Pradesh,” Satish Kumar said.

The police booked a case under Narcotics Act and a search is on for the two other accused who are absconding.

