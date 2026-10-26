Ghaziabad man, 32, stabbed at home by wife’s gym trainer in Vasundhara

A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and seriously injured at his home in Vasundhara on Monday morning, following which police detained his wife’s gym trainer, officials said. The police said that the incident happened around 5.30 am when the woman, aged 32, went to her regular gym and her husband was alone in the house. (Representational Image)

Police said the incident took place around 5.30 am when the 32-year-old woman went to her regular gym, leaving her husband alone at home. The couple have a minor child and both work as senior accountants in a Central government department in Delhi, officials said.

“While the woman went to the gym, her gym trainer arrived at her house, where her husband was alone. The suspect stabbed him multiple times and tried to flee, but he was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police. During interrogation, the suspect claimed to the police that he became friendly with the woman and wanted to get rid of her husband to marry her. He said the woman was also a part of the plan. We called the woman for questioning, and she is denying the suspect’s claims,” Suryabali Maurya, ACP of the Indirapuram circle, told HT.

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Police said the injured man’s family in Jhansi had been informed. They identified the suspect as Pratap Singh, 30, a gym trainer who lives in Vasundhara and hails from Shamli district.

“They are expected to arrive soon, and we will take a complaint from them. Once the complaint is received, we will register an FIR for attempted murder against the suspect. He is in police custody, and the woman is also being questioned,” the ACP added.

Officials at Indirapuram police station said the injured man’s condition was stable.

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“He was rushed to a super-specialty hospital nearby and is under treatment. He sustained 2-3 stabbing wounds on his body. The injured man and his wife work as senior accountants with a Central government department. The woman started attending a local gym in February earlier this year. The stabbing incident happened on the first-floor flat of the couple at a residential society in Vasundhara,” Ajay Kumar, SHO of Indirapuram police station, told HT.