Ghaziabad: Woman jumps into Hindon canal late at night; rescued by police

A 37-year-old woman was rescued by police on Wednesday after she allegedly jumped into the Hindon canal near Kanawani in Indirapuram, after a domestic dispute with her husband, police said. Officers said that the woman was later rushed to a super-specialty hospital in Indirapuram. (Representational)

According to police, the resident of Vijay Nagar, after a fight with her husband, ran towards the canal, which is approximately two to three kilometres from her house. Police said that she jumped in around 1.30am on Wednesday.

“Her husband and other family members were also chasing her when the incident happened. After she jumped, they immediately informed the police, and a team from Indirapuram rushed to the spot. Divers were roped in and she was rescued. The rescue operation lasted about 30 minutes. Amid darkness, the woman jumped into the shallow waters and was timely saved; otherwise, there were very few chances of her survival,” Suryabali Maurya, ACP of Indirapuram, told HT.

Officers said that the woman was later rushed to a super-specialty hospital in Indirapuram.

“Her condition is stable. It was some domestic dispute with her husband that they both had a fight about. Aggravated, the woman went towards the canal and decided to jump. Timely call to the police and swift intervention rescued her,” ACP added.

Dharam Pal, the SHO of Vijay Nagar police station, told HT that police received no complaint in connection with the incident so far. Rijul, the DCP of the trans-Hindon zone, told HT that the woman’s husband is an inspector with the UP police.

“Her husband is a police inspector presently posted in Hathras. There was a dispute between the two, which led to the incident. If the woman files a complaint, we will act accordingly. Her condition is stable at present,” the DCP added.

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