‘Going through pain everyday’: Kumaraswamy on alliance with Congress

The differences in the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka were exposed once again on Wednesday with chief minister HD Kumaraswamy saying that he is “going through pain everyday”.

“I promise I will fulfil your expectations. I can’t express pain I am going through everyday. I want to express it with you, but cannot, but I need to solve pain of people of state. I have responsibility of running government smoothly,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by news agency.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s comments, senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah said there is no threat to the Karnataka government and “they (BJP) are trying desperately but they will not succeed”.

The alliance between the Congress and the JD(S) has been an uneasy one. Leaders from both the parties are often found engaging in war or words.

Kumaraswamy had earlier broken down saying that he was unhappy being the CM. He talked about the “pain” of running a coalition government.

The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD and the Congress joined hands after the May 12 assembly polls in Karnataka. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party in the elections but its government fell in less than a week.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 11:01 IST