Got unconscious after being run over: Delhi Audi incident victim recalls horror

In the victim account of the Delhi Audi drunk driver case, 35-year-old Narayani, has spoken to ANI about being run over by a speeding car and becoming unconscious following the incident. Narayani, who is among the five people hospitalised for injuries, said that she “got unconscious after being run over and sustained injuries on the chest and neck.” “We have been sleeping here (on the footpath) for many years," she added further. Delhi police released a photo of the accused driver, Utsav Shekhar, who was allegedly behind the wheel at the time of the accident and arrested him.(Hindustan Times/Vipin Kumar)

Another victim of the incident, Ramchander, 45, said that all five of them were sleeping on a footpath in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area when the car, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, ran over them. He said that the incident happened around 1am when the car hit them. He said that his wife’s ear was also injured, and her rib was broken. “The police took us to the hospital.. there should be action against the driver," Ramchander said.

Meanwhile, Delhi police released a photo of the accused driver, Utsav Shekhar, who was allegedly behind the wheel at the time of the accident and arrested him.

The incident took place on Wednesday, when a Audi car drove over the footpath near Indian Oil Petrol Pump and crushed the people sleeping there. Delhi police received a PCR call at 1:45 am, regarding the incident in front of Shiva Camp. Upon reaching the spot, it came to notice that injured persons have been shifted to hospitals.

Five people were injured including an 8-year-old child named Bimla. Police also said that the driver who has been identified as Utsav Shekhar is a resident of Dwarka and deals in property-related work. Shekhar was returning home from Noida when the accident happened.

According to the police, statements of eyewitness were recorded, which pointed to a white color Audi Car. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended and legal action taken.

(With ANI inputs)