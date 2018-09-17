‘Government not functioning’: Goa Congress writes to governor, says give us a chance

Days after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was shifted to AIIMS in Delhi, the Goa Congress on Monday asked the Governor to dismiss the BJP-led government and staked claim to form the government.

In its letter to the Governor Mridula Sinha, the state Congress claimed that the Manohar Parrikar government was not functioning and asked for an invitation to form the government.

The Congress has 16 MLAs in the 40 member house while the BJP has 14 and alliance partners MGP and Goa Forward have three MLAs each.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 14:49 IST