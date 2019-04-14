Government seeks EC nod for judicial probe into Dantewada Maoist attack

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has sought permission from the Election Commission for setting up a judicial probe panel into BJP legislator Bheema Mandavi’s killing by Maoists in Dantewada district on April 9, in view of the model code of conduct.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has written to state chief electoral officer (CEO) in this regard, a GAD official told PTI Sunday.

The letter written on April 10, a day after the attack, stated that Mandavi and four police personnel were killed when Maoists, who had laid an ambush, blew up their bullet proof vehicle with an IED near Shyamgiri village.

The MLA was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli town as part of his poll campaign, and was being followed by his two escorting vehicles when the incident took place, it said.

“Therefore, a judicial probe panel is proposed to be constituted into the matter. As the Model Code of Conduct is into effect for Lok Sabha Elections, the screening committee meeting chaired by the chief secretary of state on April 10 has recommended to seek permission from election commission for the formation of a judicial probe panel,” the letter stated.

BJP president Amit Shah had on April 12 demanded a CBI probe into the incident, which he dubbed as a “political conspiracy”.

Meanwhile, the Congresshas accused the BJP of politicisingthe tragic killing of the MLA.

“The BJP should not do politics in such a sensitive matter and wait for the decision of the Election Commission.

The Congress government is serious on the issue and it will conduct an impartial enquiry into the incident,” said state Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi.

He said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had decided to order a probe while he was returning from Dantewada on April 10 after paying tribute to Mandavi ji.

“Since the government couldn’t take any decision during the model code of conduct, it has sought permission of the ECI for a judicial probe into the attack,” he said.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 21:28 IST