Govt okays prosecution of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain for graft: Sources

A case was registered against Jain, a businessman and Aam Aadmi Party leader, by the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 24, 2017.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain. (File Photo)(Hindustan Times)

The Union home ministry has given sanction to prosecute Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, sources said.

