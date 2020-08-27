After 5-hour meet on GST compensation, FM Sitharaman gives states 7 days to decide from 2 options

india

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has been severely impacted due to coronavirus pandemic this year, says Revenue Secretary after GST Council meeting on Thursday.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held 41st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting today.

At the meeting, two options of compensating states was discussed. The finance minister said that the options discussed for meeting GST shortfall are only for the current fiscal. The GST Council will look at the issue again in April next year.

The meeting was attended by Anurag Thakur, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, finance ministers of various states and Union Territories (UT) and senior officers from the Union Government and states. After 5-hour-long meet, the GST Council held a video press conference with the media.

“GST collection has been severely impacted this year, due to Covid-19 pandemic. As per GST Compensation Law, states need to be given compensation, “ Finance Secretary said during the conference.

Here are the highlights from the video conference:

- Central government released more than Rs 1.65 lakh crore as GST compensation to states for FY 2019-20, including Rs 13,806 crore for March. Total amount of compensation released for 2019-20 is Rs 1.65 lakh crore, whereas cess amount collected was Rs 95,444 crore: Finance Secretary

- Attorney-General said that GST Compensation has to be paid for a transition period- from July 2017 to June 2022. Revenue has to be protected compensation gap to be met from cess fund, which in turn has to be funded from levy of cess: Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Finance Secretary on GST

- As mentioned by Finance Minister in GST Council meeting held in March, legal views of the matter were sought from the Attorney General of India who said that GST compensation has to be paid for transition period from July 2017 to June 2022: Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey

- The Attorney General of India said that protected revenue has to be protected but compensation gap to be met from cess fund, which in turn has to be funded from levy of cess: Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey

- Compensation gap which has arisen this year (expected to be Rs 2.35 lakh crores), is due to Covid-19 as well. The shortfall in compensation due to the implementation of GST has been estimated to be Rs 97,000 crores: Finance Secretary on 41st GST Council Meet

- AG’s clear opinion was that compensation gap cannot be met from India’s consolidated fund. Option 1 presented to GST Council was to provide a special window to states, in consultation with RBI to provide Rs 97000 crores at a reasonable interest rate: Finance Secretary Ajay Pandey

- Option 2 presented to GST Council was that the entire GST compensation gap of Rs 2,35,000 crore of this year can be met by states, in consultation with RBI. These options will be sent to states for a view within 7 Days and will apply for this fiscal year only: Finance Secretary

- States have asked us to give them 7 working days to think about the options. These options would be available only during the current year, the situation would be reviewed next year. We may have another GST meet soon: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithaaraman

- Once the arrangement is agreed upon by GST Council, we can proceed fast & clear these dues and also take care of the rest of the financial year. These options will be available only for this year; in April 2021, the Council will review &decide action for 5th year: FM Sitharaman