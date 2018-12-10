‘Hardly an issue’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘my captain’ remark

More than a week after the ‘my captain’ remark of Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu kicked up a political controversy, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh broke his silence by calling it ‘hardly any issue’.

In an interview to a news channel, Amarinder batted for Sidhu and ticked him off too, all in the same breath. Responding to Sidhu’s remarks that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was his captain, Amarinder said, “This was hardly any issue to be raised as Sidhu had always treated me as a fatherly figure.”

He called Sidhu a likeable person with whom he had absolutely no problems while running the government. “I shared warm ties with his parents. Sidhu and I are not at loggerheads as reported by the media. Sidhu always speaks in a forthright manner and his only problem is that sometimes he shoots before he thinks,” Amarinder added.

He also called the Kartarpur corridor as a Pakistan army ‘conspiracy’. “The Sidhu affair is being unnecessarily hyped up and those raising it have clearly failed to see the ISI game plan,” he said, hitting out at the Akalis and the BJP central leadership.

Despite the CM’s advice to Sidhu not to visit Pakistan for the foundation laying ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, the local bodies minister, however, had gone ahead due to his friendship with Imran Khan, and this was not unreasonable, Amarinder added.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 13:46 IST