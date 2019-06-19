‘Have you made Surya Namaskar part of routine?’: PM Modi tweets new yoga video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a new yoga video on Wednesday morning listing the benefits of the Surya Namaskar or the “sun salutation” pose.

The Prime Minister has been tweeting videos about several asanas since June 5 in the run-up to the International Yoga Day, observed every year on June 21 since 2014. He has shared more than ten such videos so far.

PM Modi, wearing an olive green track pant and an orange t-shirt, is seen doing the sun salutation pose in the nearly seven-minute animated video.

“Have you made Surya Namaskar a part of your routine? Do watch this video to know why it is a good idea to do so and the advantages that come with regularly practising it,” PM Modi tweeted along with the hashtag YogaDay2019.

The video has been retweeted at least 2,700 times and “liked” by more than 10,000 users so far.

The voiceover in the video explains the eight asanas of the Surya Namaskar, which should be performed ideally at sunrise or sunset. It talks about the benefits of the asana which helps the complete and balanced development of the body as well as the mind.

Surya Namaskar helps increase the capability of the lungs, increase the body’s metabolism, manage weight and sugar levels in the blood and detoxifies, it says. It also regulates the secretion of endocrine glands and strengthens the spine and hip muscles.

People who have high blood pressure should do it with caution and those with hernia and peptic ulcer must not perform the asana.

Patients of sciatica, cervical spondylitis and acute arthritis should also avoid doing the pose. Menstruating and pregnant women should not perform Surya Namaskar either.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 11:08 IST