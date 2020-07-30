e-paper
Home / India News / HC seeks explanation from jail authorities for failing to take Ramesh Bawa to hospital

HC seeks explanation from jail authorities for failing to take Ramesh Bawa to hospital

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 12:42 IST
Mumbai. The Bombay high court (HC) has sought an explanation from the superintendent of Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai for failing to take Ramesh Bawa, the former managing director (MD) and chief executive office (CEO) of IL&FS Financial Services, for urgent medical examination and treatment to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Bawa was arrested by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), a corporate fraud probe agency under the Central government, for abusing his position as the then MD and CEO of the IL&FS group company and granting out-of-turn massive loans to entities, who allegedly had dodgy creditworthiness, and causing loss to the non-bank lender and it’s creditors. He has been booked for committing breach of certain provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

On July 14, a single judge HC bench had directed the superintendent of Taloja Jail to ensure that he was taken to Sir JJ Hospital at the earliest to attend to his heart condition and other ailments.

However, when the matter came up for further hearing on Tuesday, Justice Anuja Prabhudessai was informed by an assistant public prosecutor that Bawa was not taken to Sir JJ Hospital, as it was apprehended that he might come in contact with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients.

Besides, the prosecutor said, no police escort was available to take Bawa to Sir JJ Hospital.

Justice Prabhudessai found the excuses unsustainable.

The judge directed the jail superintendent to comply with the court’s July 14 order in a week and also ordered him to submit a proper explanation for failing to adhere to the earlier directive.

The court will hear the case next on August 11.

