HC sets aside Jharkhand govt order cancelling exams amid protests against irregularities
The high court observed that there was no definitive or widespread evidence proving a complete paper leak
The Jharkhand High Court on Friday set aside the state government’s order cancelling the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment process, as students took to the streets against alleged irregularities in July and August.
The court observed that there was no definitive or widespread evidence on record proving a complete paper leak compromised the selection of the entire pool of successful candidates. Over 1,900 selected candidates had cleared the exams.
In August, the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all other recruitment tests conducted by the private firm TSR Data Processing Private Limited met one of the main demands of students protesting alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations. Chief minister Hemant Soren also promised to look into irregularities in all recruitment exams in the state since 2014.
Students protested against alleged irregularities for 24 days. Some of them sat on a hunger strike for 16 days.
A bench of Justice Deepak Roshan ruled in favour of the successful candidates, effectively restoring the JSSC-CGL selection process. It clarified that the ongoing Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into individual cases of exam malpractice and fraud will continue uninterrupted. The court said final appointment of the recruits would be subject to the outcome of the finality of the ongoing probe.
The state government issued a blanket notification cancelling the entire JSSC-CGL recruitment drive, citing interim CID findings and student protests.
The petitioners, including Akash Gaurav, who cleared the exam, moved the high court. They argued that penalising all hard-working and deserving candidates for the misdeeds of a corrupt few was inherently unjust, especially since investigative agencies had identified suspect candidates.
The government presented a sealed cover report in the court citing massive system failures.
Rajeev Ranjan, who appeared on behalf of the successful candidates in the court, said a detailed order is expected to be uploaded on the website by Saturday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More