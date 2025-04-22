‘He doesn’t know what he says’: BJP MP hits out at Rahul Gandhi over EC remarks

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Election Commission of India during his recent visit to the United States, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal launched a sharp attack, questioning Gandhi's understanding and intent. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (AICC)

"Rahul Gandhi himself does not know what he says. When he goes to a foreign land, the kind of things he says, he thinks he is speaking sensibly, but it is not so..." Khandelwal told ANI.

The BJP MP accused the Congress leader of tarnishing India's image on international platforms.

"He makes fun of India all over the world," the BJP MP said.

Khandelwal also criticized the Congress party, calling it a "rejected group," stating that both the country and various states have been moving away from the party over time.

Defending India's democratic process, Khandelwal further said, "I don't think elections are conducted with so much transparency in any other country as in India, but Congress and Rahul Gandhi are a rejected group, first the country and then the states started rejecting them, Rahul Gandhi lacks a lot of wisdom."

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC termed Rahul Gandhi's statement as "misleading" and "incorrect" and accused Gandhi of "defaming" India.

"Rahul Gandhi has the audacity to question the Election Commission of India. As an entitled child of India, he should raise questions in Parliament. He chooses not to attend Parliament. He should raise issues of significance in India, but he chooses not to, and then these dismissive allegations, which are misleading and incorrect, have been the standard practice. If you look at the Election Commission clarifying that hardly any first or second appeals were made in section 24 of the Representation of People's Act, minimal applications were received for Section 22 for inclusion or Section 23 for voters...The Election Commission has said in the public domain that only 89 appeals were received by the Maharashtra. Despite this, Rahul Gandhi defames India and is disrespectful to the country that he belongs to," Shaina NC told ANI.

Meanwhile, AAP Haryana President Sushil Gupta criticised the Congress MP, stating that they should fight the battle in the nation without criticising the government and the election process abroad.

However, Gupta also voiced for reforms in the election process.

He said, "There is a need to reform the election process. Voices are raised against EVMs, but I believe we should fight this battle in the country itself. We should fight this battle in the nation without criticising the government and the election process abroad."

Rahul Gandhi addressed the Indian diaspora in Boston, United States, where he alleged that the Election Commission (EC) in India was "compromised," stating that something fundamentally wrong with the system existed.

Citing the Maharashtra elections as an example, the senior Congress leader stated that 65 lakh voters were added to the voter list in two hours, which was impossible.

"More people voted in Maharashtra than the total number of people in Maharashtra, and this is a fact... the Election Commission gave us a figure in the evening around 5:30 p.m., and in two hours around 7:30 p.m., 65 lakh voters had voted, which is physically impossible..." he claimed, addressing the meeting.

The Congress MP's remarks ignited criticism from the BJP.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that the frustration of continuous defeats is clearly visible on the face of Rae Bareli MP.

In a post on X, Pradhan said, "Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has once again questioned the credibility of the Election Commission from a foreign land. It is very unfortunate that whenever Rahul Gandhi is abroad, he does not miss sharing his hateful thoughts towards India and India's democratic systems."

"In fact, the 'crown prince' of the 'royal' family, who has been in power for decades, is irritated by the recognition India's glorious democratic traditions are getting at the global level. This is the reason why he does not miss any opportunity to insult the country and its citizens," Pradhan added.

The Union Minister urged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi not to hurt India's democratic dignity merely for losing elections.

"Not only the country but the world also believes in our great democratic values and its credibility. But the frustration of continuous defeats is clearly visible on Rahul Gandhi's face. I request Rahul Gandhi not to hurt India's democratic dignity on the basis of electoral victory or defeat," Dharmendra Pradhan said.