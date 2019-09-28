Heavy rains disrupt rail services in Bihar, ECR cancels several trains

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:57 IST

The incessant rain that led to water-logging on the railway tracks in Bihar adversely affected train services on several routes on Saturday. The East Central Railway (ECR) authorities had to divert, reschedule or cancel several trains plying on the route.

Speed restrictions were also imposed following a warning from the meteorological department predicting heavy rain during the next 24 hours and poor visibility, making train schedules go haywire.

The trains were already running late after speed restrictions were imposed due to heavy rain. “To prevent any accidents, the loco pilots have been directed to limit the speed to 60 kmph,” said a senior official of ECR.

Reports from Samstipur division stated that train services were temporarily suspended on the Samastipur-Darbhanga section due to slippage of embankment soil near Rambahadurpur.

In Gaya, train services were also disrupted between the Gaya-Koderma sections near Dhilwa-Nathganj due to continuing downpour and landslides.

Some trains from the Ara-Sasaram-Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay junction were also cancelled following water logging on the tracks. ECR’s chief public relations officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar said the train services had been temporarily suspended on the Samastipur-Darbhanga rail section. “Several trains have been affected,” he said.

Kumar said, heavy rains had stalled rail traffic on the Gaya-Koderma route for five hours and services could be resumed only after 7.30 am on Saturday. “The railway tracks were submerged in rain water at some places,” he said, adding, all officers and employees have been instructed to take prompt action to ensure that the passengers do not face inconvenience during any kind of eventuality.”

The railway stations at Patna, Ara, Buxar, Gaya, Saharsa, Barauni and Katihar were filled with stranded passengers causing a stampede-like situation due to cancellation of trains.

Scores of passengers were stranded as several trains, mostly local trains, were forced to halt on the tracks following water-logging. Tired of waiting for the trains to move ahead, many passengers jumped on the tracks and walked to the nearest station. Several videos showing passengers walking on the tracks were circulated on social media.

Cancelled Trains:

53231/53232 Tilaiya-Danapur

55227/55228 Jay Nagar-Patna Intercity

3249/3250 Patna-Bhabhua Road intercity

54271/54272 Pandit DDU-Ara passenger

54273/54274 Sasaram-Ara passenger

53211/53212 Sasaram-Patna passenger

54261/54262 Pandit DDU-Varanasi passenger

03601/03602 Buxar-Pandit DDU passenger

Diverted Trains:

12331 Howrah-Jammu Tavi Himgiri Exp diverted via Kiul and Gaya

14055-14056 Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmputra Mail diverted via Kiul and Gaya

13133/13134 Uper India Express divered via Kiul and Gaya

Trains affected:

11061 Lokmanya Tilak Darbhanga Exp

15530 Anand Vihar-Saharsa Jansadharan Exp

15212 Amritsar-Darbhanga Jannayak Exp

63270 Muzaffarpur-Samastipur passengers

13185 Sealdah-Jaynagar Gangasagar Exp

19166 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Exp

15283 Manihari-Jaynagar Janki Exp

15212 Amritsar-Darbhanga Jannayak Exp

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 18:55 IST