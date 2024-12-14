High court grants bail to Darshan and eight others

Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court on Friday granted bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his friend Pavithra Gowda and seven others in the Renukaswamy murder case. The actor was arrested on June 11 this year for allegedly killing Renukaswamy, his fan, on June 8 for allegedly sending obscene messages to Gowda. (ANI PHOTO)

On October 30, a single judge bench of justice Vishwajith Shetty granted interim conditional bail for six weeks to Darshan for treatment of a back ailment. The interim bail was extended on December 9 to facilitate his surgery.

Darshan, Gowda, Anu Kumar, Lakshman M, V Vinay, Jagadeesh, Pradoosh S Rao and Nagaraju R had moved the high court seeking bail after the sessions court had rejected it. The court had earlier reserved its judgment in the matter on December 9. Darshan is currently hospitalised for back pain.

A senior city police officer requesting anonymity said, “Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order while allowing the separate petitions filed by Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, Nagaraju R, Anu Kumar alias Anu, Lakshman M, Jagadeesh, and Pradoosh S Rao. A detailed copy of the order is awaited.”

People aware of the matter said Pavithra Gowda will not be released immediately, and that the procedure would require two more days.

According to police, the victim was detained, tortured in a shed in Pattanagere, and later found dead in a Sumanahalli drain on June 9.

Reacting to the bail granted to the actor, Renukaswamy’s father Kashinath Shivanagouda said he has faith in judiciary.

“I got to know through the media that the criminals who killed my son got bail. I don’t have the details of it. We have faith in the judiciary. Bail may have been granted, but we have firm belief that the accused will be punished,” he told reporters in Chitradurga.