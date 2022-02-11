Hijab row: Personal details of 6 protesters shared on social media, parents lodge complaint

Parents of six Muslim girl students in Karnataka have launched a complaint with police that the personal details of their children are being shared on social media. This comes amid the escalating Hijab row in the state's Udupi district and the girls were among the protesters.

The parents submitted a complaint to the Udupi district Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan. Fearing that the details might be used to threaten the girls, they are seeking strict action against the culprits.

According to the complaints, personal details including mobile numbers have been shared in the public domain.

Documentary evidence of the information available online has been sought from them and appropriate action will be taken once it is received, said Vishnuvardhan, according to PTI.

A controversy erupted in Karnataka after the state government on February 5 issued an order mandating a dress code in all schools and colleges, with a ban on clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public law and order". Following the notice, some girls wearing the hijab, a head covering worn by Muslim women, denied entry to the premises, leading to a standoff between the students and the college administration.

On February 7, they were finally allowed to enter the college but were asked to be seated in separate classrooms.

On February 10, a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High court, hearing the 'hijab' issue, asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved.

Meanwhile, the issue has also reached the Supreme Court, which on Friday said "it will protect the constitutional rights of every citizen and take up at an "appropriate time."