How energy, defence shape India-Russia ties as Modi prepares to meet Putin at BRICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 11 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with defence, trade and economic cooperation expected to feature in the talks. The meeting comes as India-Russia ties remain anchored in a long-standing strategic partnership, even as New Delhi faces US pressure over its purchases of Russian oil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin for a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Dec 2025. (PTI File Photo) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the bilateral meeting, saying the two leaders would “first touch on the bilateral agenda”. Peskov also said the proposed sale of Russia’s Su-57 fighter aircraft to India would be on the agenda. The oil economy

Deep Dive What was the significance of the bilateral meeting between Modi and Putin at the BRICS Summit? How has the energy trade between India and Russia changed since the Ukraine conflict? What future trade goals have India and Russia set for their economic partnership?

Energy has become one of the biggest drivers of India-Russia trade since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022. India sharply increased purchases of discounted Russian crude after Western sanctions disrupted Moscow’s traditional energy markets.

The growth in oil trade has also transformed the scale of bilateral commerce. Reuters reported this month that Russia-India trade had reached a record $70 billion in 2024, tripling from the start of the Ukraine conflict. Trade declined in 2025 as sanctions tightened but recovered in the first half of 2026. Payment mechanisms have also adapted to sanctions. According to Reuters, roubles and rupees now account for 96% of bilateral trade, with 22 Russian and 17 Indian banks servicing transactions. The oil relationship, however, has become a major point of friction with Washington. US officials have repeatedly urged India to reduce its reliance on Russian crude, while Washington has considered punitive measures against countries continuing to buy Russian oil. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has sharply criticised New Delhi's purchases, accusing India of helping fund Russia's war effort. India has rejected such criticism as “inaccurate and misleading”, maintaining that it acts in the interest of energy security of its 1.4 billion people. Putin, meanwhile, has backed India against such pressure. In June, he said: “The US is trying to pressure India, including over cooperation with Russia, but it will resist such efforts.” Also read: India moves to buy 5 more S-400s after Op Sindoor success; Russia sends cost proposal Defence remains the other pillar

The Indian Army's BrahMos missile launcher is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 26, 2026. (REUTERS)