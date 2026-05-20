How Kavach, deployed by Indian Railways, prevents train accidents: Explained

Spread across 21.6 route kilometres and four major station yards, the upgraded system runs on a newly laid optical fibre backbone network and allows real-time monitoring from the New Delhi control room, Northern Railway said, Northern Railway said in a statement.

India’s indigenous train collision avoidance system, Kavach 4.0, is now operational on a key stretch of the Delhi-Mathura route, marking another step in the Railways’ push to improve safety on high-density corridors. The Indian Railways has commissioned Kavach 4.0 on the Delhi-Palwal section of Northern Railway, with the latest installation completed on the New Delhi Junction Cabin section. With this, the entire stretch between Tughlakabad and Palwal has come under Kavach protection.

What is Kavach? Kavach is an automatic train protection system designed to prevent collisions by automatically applying brakes if the train misses a signal or loco pilot fails to respond in time.

It has been developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in collaboration with Indian Railways.

The system is designed to prevent train collisions and reduce accidents.

Why India needed Kavach India has one of the world’s largest railway networks, with heavy traffic on key routes. Train operations depend heavily on human control and signalling systems.

Before systems like Kavach, accidents could occur due to human error, misreading of signals, poor visibility during fog or rain, and communication gaps between stations and trains.

Indian Railways sees Kavach as a major safety upgrade aimed at reducing human error and moving closer to its goal of “zero accidents” on the network.

Causes of train accidents in India Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) - Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) occurs when a train crosses a red signal without permission. This is one of the most common causes of serious railway accidents.

In the 2023 Odisha three-train collision, investigators said a signalling and routing error led trains into the wrong track section, causing a major collision. The accident was India's worst-ever train accident and led to 296 deaths.

Human error by loco pilots or staff - Human error includes mistakes by loco pilots or railway staff, such as missing signals, delayed braking, overspeeding, or misjudging track conditions.

Wrong track entry collisions - This happens when a train enters the wrong line and collides with another train. In the 2014 Gorakhdham Express accident, the train entered a loop line and collided with a stationary goods train.

Brake failure or delayed braking - Mechanical faults or late braking can prevent trains from stopping in time. In some derailment and collision cases, delayed brake response has been identified as a key factor.

Poor visibility (fog, rain) - Dense fog and heavy rain reduce visibility, especially in north India during winter. This often leads to missed signals and speed restrictions to avoid accidents.

Communication failure - Breakdowns in signalling or communication between stations and trains can lead to wrong routing.