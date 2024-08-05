New Delhi: Independent India’s first captain Lala Amarnath today died after a protracted illness. HT This Day: August 6, 2000 -- Lala Amarnath passes away (HT)

Lala, 88, passed away in his sleep, according to his youngest son Rajinder Amarnath. The former India captain had been in poor physical condition since he suffered a hip bone fracture last February.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters and sons - Surinder, Mohinder and Rajinder. The cremation will take place tomorrow at Lodhi Road crematorium at 9.30 a.m.

Born on September 11. 1911, he was given the name of Manik Bharadwaj but continued to be known as ‘Lala’ throughout his cricketing career.

Lala captained the country in 15 of his 24 Tests and was the first to score a century on debut -- against England at Bombay in 1933.

He scored 878 runs at an average of 24.38 and took 45 wickets at an average of 32.91. But his impact on Indian cricket went beyond the cold statistics.

Lala imparted Indian cricket with fighting qualities both during his captaincy and later as Test selector.

His flamboyant and forthright attitude often got him into trouble with the cricket administrators. Known as the ‘Stormy PetreI of Indian cricket’. Lala had his first brush with officialdom on the 1936 tour of England under the captaincy of Maharajkumar of Vizianagaram ‘Vizzy’.

Lala’s clash with the team management led to his being sent back midway during the tour on ground of indiscipline. A vehement protest at home led to the institution of the Beaumont Inquiry Committee which exonerated Lala.

The versatile cricket then rose to lead independent India’s first cricket team to Australia in 1947-48. Lala did not sparkle during the Tests against Donald Bradman’s Aussies, but his 228 against Victoria against a world-class attack became part of cricketing folklore.

Lala captained the Indian team in the 1948 home series against the West Indies in 1948 and nearly won the Test in Bombay. He made up for the disappointment by leading India to their first-ever rubber triumph against Pakistan in 1952-53.

He announced his retirement after clinching a 2-1 series win and subsequently became a selector where his astute knowledge of wickets stood India in good stead.

Lala was the chairman of the national selection committee from 1952 to 60.

He groomed several young cricketers, who went on to don Indian colours. Two of his cricket-playing sons - Surinder and Mohinder - represented India with distinction.

Surinder emulated his father by scoring a century on Test debut against New Zealand in 1976. Mohinder, an all-rounder in his father’s mould, kept the family tradition alive with highly impressive performances in Tests and one-dayers. His youngest son, Rajinder represented Haryana in Ranji Trophy.

The Lala legend kept the country in a thrall with the legion of jokes and witty comments in his role as radio and television commentator.

A glorious chapter in the history of Indian cricket ended with the passing away of this legend.