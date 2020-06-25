e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM

‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM

PM Modi attached a clip of his Mann ki Baat radio address last year in which he had spoken about the Emergency era.

india Updated: Jun 25, 2020 13:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted on the Emergency which was imposed in the country on June 25, 1975.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted on the Emergency which was imposed in the country on June 25, 1975.(Mohd Zakir/HT Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to people who opposed the Emergency imposed by the Congress led government at the Centre, saying the country will never forget their sacrifice.

“The Emergency was imposed in the country exactly 45 years ago. The people who struggled to defend the democracy at that time, I salute them. The country will never forget their sacrifice,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi on Thursday.

 

The Emergency was imposed on June 25, 1975.

PM Modi attached a clip of his Mann ki Baat radio address last year in which he had spoken about the Emergency era. The Congress government at the Centre was headed by Indira Gandhi at that time.

PM Modi’s tweet comes hours after home minister Amit Shah posed a few questions before the Congress and gave some advice to the Opposition party.

“As one of India’s opposition parties, Congress needs to ask itself: Why does the Emergency mindset remain? Why are leaders who don’t belong to 1 dynasty unable to speak up? Why are leaders getting frustrated in Congress? Else, their disconnect with people will keep widening,” he tweeted on Thursday.

He indirectly targeted the Gandhi family by talking about the dynasty and claimed that leaders in the Congress are getting frustrated.

The war of words has been going on between the BJP and the Congress since the June 15 skirmish in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. The Congress has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of giving away Indian territory to China.

PM Modi had asserted at the all-party meeting that “no one has entered our territory, no one is at present within our territory and no one has occupied our posts”. This was in reference to the situation in the Galwan Valley after Indian Army’s brave action to thwart Chinese attempts to erect a structure on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

BJP chief JP Nadda had attacked the Congress party for questioning the government’s stand on June 15 face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh. He said that “a rejected and ejected dynasty is not equal to the entire Opposition”.

tags
top news
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
Live: Disaster management body’s meet today over home isolation norms in Delhi
Live: Disaster management body’s meet today over home isolation norms in Delhi
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
China footprint large on Indian sport
China footprint large on Indian sport
Health ministry and Indian Red Cross launch app to order blood in Delhi-NCR
Health ministry and Indian Red Cross launch app to order blood in Delhi-NCR
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In