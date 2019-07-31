IIT-M criticised for not including Tamil song at key event

india

Jul 31, 2019

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss on Tuesday criticised the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) for not including Tamil Nadu’s state song ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ for the inaugural event of the premier institute’s diamond jubilee celebrations on Wednesday.

The IIT-M has chosen national song “Vande Mataram” for the event, as per the invitation for the celebrations. Karin Stoll, the German Consul General in Chennai, will be the chief guest at the event.

Calling it unacceptable, Ramadoss asked the Tamil Nadu government to issue a notice to IIT-M and seek an explanation.

“Though IIT-M is an autonomous institute under the central government, it should not hurt the sentiments of Tamils by ignoring Tamil language. IIT-M is functioning in the land allotted by Tamil Nadu government. The event should commence with the ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’,” Ramadoss said in a statement.

IIT-M did not respond to queries on the matter till the time of filing this report.

