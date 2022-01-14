‘Ill informed & incorrect’: Centre on vaccine shortage in Maharashtra, says adequate doses remain with state

The Union health ministry on Friday denied media reports on Covid-19 vaccine shortage in the state of Maharashtra and called them “ill informed and incorrect”.

Further, citing data available with the ministry as of date, it also said that the state had 2.4 million doses of Covaxin and 12.4 million doses of the Covishield vaccine remaining unutilised with it, which would last for 10 days and 30 days respectively.

“Maharashtra has over 24 lakh unutilized doses of Covaxin available with it. An additional 6.35 lakh doses have been received today. As per their weekly consumption data available on Co-WIN, the average consumption by Maharashtra for Covaxin to cover the eligible beneficiaries for 15-17 years and for precaution dose is almost 2.94 lakh doses per day. Therefore, the State has adequate vaccine doses for about 10 days to cover the eligible beneficiaries with Covaxin,” the ministry said in its clarification.

“Furthermore, for Covishield, the state has 1.24 crore unutilized and balance doses available as on date. With an average consumption of 3.57 lakhs per day, this will sustain for more than 30 days for the beneficiaries to be vaccinated using the vaccine,” it added, saying that the media reports were not “factually correct” and “does not represent the correct picture” regarding the vaccine availability in Maharashtra.

The ministry’s statement came a day after state health minister Rajesh Tope, on Thursday, demanded additional vaccine shots from the Centre, saying that there was a shortage due to the administration of precautionary third doses and the inclusion of beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group.

“Vaccination drive for teenagers and precaution doses are being given to senior citizens, frontline and healthcare workers. Due to this, we are facing the shortage of Covaxin and Covishield. We have demanded additional 50 lakh Covishield doses and 40 lakh Covaxin doses from the Central government,” news agency ANI quoted Tope as saying.

As many as 142,460,889 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Maharashtra so far, including 262,409 precautionary doses. Also, 2,427,711 doses have been administered to those in the 15 to 17 group.