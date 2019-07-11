In his first statement in 17th Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi raises farmers’ issues

In his first statement in the 17th Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chose to highlight the farmers’ issues, saying that government should ensure that banks don’t threaten farmers with recovery notice over loans.

“Yesterday, a farmer in Wayanad committed suicide due to debt. In Wayanad, bank notices for non- payment of loans were given to 8000 farmers. Under a relevant act their properties are attached against their bank loans, this is resulting in rise in farmers suicide,” said Gandhi who represents Kerala’s Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.

“I would like to request the Central government to direct RBI to consider the moratorium by Kerala govt and ensure that banks don’t threaten farmers with recovery notice,” Gandhi said during Zero Hour, according to news agency ANI.

Countering Gandhi, Defence minister Rajnatha Singh said: “People who ran governments for decades are responsible for the situation of farmers,” referring to the Congress’s almost 49-year rule in the country.

Farmers’ issue was one of the main campaign pitches of the Congress in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls and the state elections that preceded them. The party even waived loans of farmers in the states where it formed the governments – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Wednesday presented their first full budget for 2019-20 with focus on agriculture and youth.

While MP earmarked Rs.8,000 crore for farm loan waiver, Rajasthan announced to set up a Rs.1,000 crore fund -- Krishan Kalyan Kosh -- for welfare of farmers.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 12:59 IST