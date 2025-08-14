Independence Day 2025: Step-by-step guide to book seat for ceremony at Red Fort, check details

India is set to celebrate the 79th year of its independence on August 15, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hoisting the national flag and addressing the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. A huge crowd accumulates at Delhi's Red Fort or Lal Quila every year to witness the annual event in person. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

Marking his twelfth time, PM Modi will be hoisting the flag at 7.30 am, following singing of the national anthem and the independence day address to the nation. A 21-gun salute will follow, with the program being broadcasted live on all major platforms.

A huge crowd accumulates at Delhi's Red Fort or Lal Quila every year to witness the annual event in person.

Citizens can choose between purchasing offline tickets by visiting the counters set up the Ministry of Defence or booking online tickets via the official portal, which went live from August 13.

Where to head for purchasing online tickets?

Citizens who are interested to purchase online tickets to the event can visit the official website, i.e. e-invitations.mod.gov.in or aamantran.mod.gov.in.

Here is how to book tickets:

1. Visit e-invitations.mod.gov.in or aamantran.mod.gov.in.

2. Fill in your phone number and the captcha and request for an OTP, that will be sent to your phone number.

3. Once you log in, select the number of required tickets.

4. Upload a valid photograph for identity verification.

6. Choose the preferred category of ticket. The following options are available under the ticketing tariff.

• General- ₹20

• Standard- ₹100

• Premium- ₹500

7. Pay for the chosen category via debit/credit card or UPI

8. Download and print the ticket once payment is successfully processed

How to reach the venue?

Citizens travelling by the DMRC to the Red Fort for witnessing the country's 79th Independence Day celebrations, can choose to deboard at any of the venue's nearest metro stations. The Red Fort or Lal Quila stands at the DMRC's Violet Line.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on August 13, announced that the Metro services in the national capital will commence at 4am on all its lines from all terminal stations, on August 15, and provide 30-minute service intervals until 6am.

The DMRC will be providing special QR tickets to facilitate the metro travel of citizens who possess a bonafide invitation card, addressed to them by the ministry of defence, for the Independence Day ceremony.

Prohibited items at the ceremony

Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) restricted the ceremony atendees from carrying cameras, binoculars, remote control car car keys, umbrella, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, lunch boxes etc to the venue.

“Members of the public are requested not to touch any suspicious object. They are requested to immediately report about the presence of any unidentified/suspected object, suspicious movement of individuals & vehicles or anything out of the ordinary, to the nearest policeman,” DTP wrote on X.