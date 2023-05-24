PM Modi raises temple attacks, discusses trade deal with Australian PM Albanese

India and Australia on Wednesday committed themselves to the conclusion of a comprehensive trade deal by the end of the year, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s concerns about attacks on temples and activities of separatists to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Modi and Albanese held talks a day after participating in an Indian diaspora event at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. (Narendra Modi | Twitter)

The two leaders met on the final day of Modi’s three-day visit to Australia to review bilateral ties and explore new areas of cooperation such as critical minerals and renewable energy. The two sides signed a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement that will open up opportunities for students, researchers and businesspeople.

Modi and Albanese held talks a day after participating in an Indian diaspora event at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, where the Indian leader said the deepening strategic ties between the two sides are rooted in “mutual trust and mutual respect”. An interim trade deal concluded last year and growing defence cooperation have added heft to the relationship between the two Quad members.

“Last year, the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) came into effect. Today, we have decided to focus on the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement – this will further strengthen our economic partnership and open up new avenues for cooperation,” Modi said at a joint media interaction after the talks, speaking in Hindi.

“We’ve reiterated our shared ambition for an early conclusion of the Australia-India comprehensive economic cooperation agreement later this year,” said Albanese. Wednesday’s discussions between the two sides had built on key pillars of the relationship such as trade, investment, defence and security cooperation, climate and energy cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

Modi noted that he and Albanese had discussed the issue of attacks on temples and “activities of separatist elements” in Australia in the past and said Albanese had again assured him of action on these issues.

“We discussed the matter again today. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions or thoughts. I thank the prime minister for the actions that have already been taken. Prime Minister Albanese has once again assured me today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also,” Modi said.

Modi had first raised the matter during Albanese’s visit to India in March for an annual bilateral summit, after pro-Khalistan elements vandalised several temples in Australia, organised protests in key cities such as Sydney and Brisbane and targeted members of the Indian community while running a campaign in support of a so-called referendum on Khalistan.

At that time, Albanese had said that Australia wouldn’t tolerate any “extreme actions and attacks” on religious buildings.

The Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement is aimed at promoting the two-way exchange of students, graduates, researchers and businesspeople, and expanding people-to-people ties. Albanese said it will also enhance cooperation in preventing people smuggling.

In a reference to the key role of the 750,000-strong Indian diaspora in Australia, Modi added: “This will further strengthen our living bridge.”

The two leaders witnessed the signing of the terms of reference for a Green Hydrogen Taskforce, which will comprise Australian and Indian experts in renewable hydrogen and report to the ministerial energy dialogue on opportunities for cooperation in this key area of renewable energy.

Albanese said renewable energy was an important topic in Wednesday’s discussions. Modi added that the two sides also discussed ways to strengthen strategic cooperation in mining and critical minerals. “We identified concrete areas for cooperation...in the renewable energy sector,” he said.

During the media interaction, both Modi and Albanese noted they had met six times over the past year and said this reflects the strength of the bilateral relationship. Pointing to the depth in comprehensive relations and convergence in views, Modi said: “In the language of cricket, our ties have entered the T20 mode.”

Modi added, “As you [Albanese] said [on Tuesday], our democratic values are the foundation of our ties. Our relations are based on mutual trust and respect.”

Albanese announced the establishment of a new Australian consulate in Bengaluru to connect Australian businesses to India’s digital and innovation ecosystem, and welcomed India’s plans to set up a consulate in Brisbane. The consulate in Bengaluru will be Australia’s fifth diplomatic mission in India.

He also said the new Centre for Australia-India Relations has begun operations under its CEO Tim Thomas and will be based in the Sydney suburb of Parramatta. Th centre will drive engagement through business, policy and cultural activities and work with the Indian diaspora in Australia.

Modi emphasised that the scope of India-Australia ties is not limited to the two countries as it is also “linked to regional stability, peace and global welfare”. He said, “India-Australia cooperation can be beneficial for the growth of the Global South also. The Indian tradition of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ that views the entire world as one family is the central theme of India’s G20 presidency.”

Albanese said the leaders of Quad, which includes Japan and the US, stand together for an open, stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, where “sovereignty is respected, and all countries large and small benefit from a regional balance that keeps the peace”.

Australia was the last leg of Modi’s three-nation tour that also took him to Japan, where he joined outreach sessions of the G7 Summit, and to Papua New Guinea for a summit with leaders of 14 Pacific Island states. Modi will also meet Australia’s governor general and leader of opposition and participate in a business roundtable on Wednesday.

Albanese will host a dinner for Modi on Wednesday evening, before the Indian leader returns home.

