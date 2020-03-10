e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / India closes door on nationals of France, Germany, Spain amid coronavirus outbreak

India closes door on nationals of France, Germany, Spain amid coronavirus outbreak

Regular visas, including e visas, granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to these countries on or after February 1 and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended

india Updated: Mar 10, 2020 23:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A boy wearing a protective mask walks in a street following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, India, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy wearing a protective mask walks in a street following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, India, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(Reuters image)
         

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus affliction globally, India on Tuesday barred entry of the nationals of three more countries -- France, Germany and Spain -- suspending the regular as well as e-Visas granted to them till date.

“All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visas granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain and issued on or before March 11 and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect,” said a Bureau of Immigration notification issued late Tuesday night.

Regular visas, including e visas, granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to these countries on or after February 1 and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended, it said.

The new notification was issued shortly after Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday held a high-level meeting of secretaries of various ministries and departments, grappling to contain the spread of the deadly Covid-19.

The meeting was held to review the status, actions, preparedness and management of COVID-19 cases in the country, an official statement of Union Health Ministry said after the meeting.

With more than 100 countries across the world now having reported cases of COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry in its advisory also urged its citizens returning from abroad to self-monitor their health and follow the recommended do’s and dont’s.

tags
top news
‘We have the numbers’: Crisis-hit Congress presents brave face in MP
‘We have the numbers’: Crisis-hit Congress presents brave face in MP
To fight coronavirus, India gets requests from Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran
To fight coronavirus, India gets requests from Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran
India closes door on nationals of France, Germany, Spain amid coronavirus outbreak
India closes door on nationals of France, Germany, Spain amid coronavirus outbreak
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
How numbers stack up in MP Assembly as Scindia & 22 Congress rebels quit
How numbers stack up in MP Assembly as Scindia & 22 Congress rebels quit
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news