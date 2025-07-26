India committed to supporting Maldivian people: PM Modi

New Delhi: India-Maldives relations continue to grow through cooperation in different sectors and New Delhi is committed to supporting the aspirations of the Maldivian people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after participating in the Indian Ocean nation’s Independence Day celebrations as the guest of honour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. (AFP)

Modi joined President Mohamed Muizzu for the Independence Day parade at Republic Square in Male. The celebrations included a parade by the Maldivian National Defence Forces and other local organisations, along with cultural performances by local artists and school children that highlighted the achievements of the Maldives.

“India and the Maldives share a deep-rooted partnership built on mutual respect, shared values and a long history of cultural and economic exchanges. Our relationship continues to grow, shaped by people-to-people ties and cooperation in various sectors,” Modi said on social media. “India remains committed to supporting the aspirations of the Maldivian people and to working together for the betterment of our planet.”

The celebrations came a day after Modi held wide-ranging talks with Muizzu and India announced new measures to bolster the economy of the Maldives, including a rupee-denominated credit line of $565 million and a 40% cut in annual debt repayment obligations. The two sides also agreed to launch negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) and to deepen defence and maritime security cooperation.

Modi’s visit, the first by a foreign head of government since Muizzu came to power in November 2023, marked a significant turnaround in bilateral ties after a bumpy stretch over the past year. Muizzu, who came to power on an “India Out” campaign, had demanded the withdrawal of more than 80 Indian defence personnel deployed to the Maldives to operate three aircraft and sought to move Male closer to Beijing.

There was a thaw in relations after Muizzu was invited to Modi’s swearing-in for his third term as PM last June and India continued economic assistance to help the Indian Ocean archipelago to cope with a balance of payments crisis at a time when such assistance wasn’t forthcoming from China.

Modi said it was an honour for him to join the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives. “This momentous occasion showcased the rich cultural heritage and vibrant spirit of the Maldivian people…From its ancient maritime traditions to global leadership in critical areas like climate change, the Maldives has carved a unique place for itself on the world stage,” he said on social media.

He also thanked Muizzu and the government of the Maldives as he concluded what he said was a “productive visit”. Modi said his “productive talks” with Muizzu will add significant energy to bilateral relations.

Earlier in the day, Modi held separate meetings with former president Mohamed Nasheed, Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the Maldivian Parliament, and vice president Hussain Mohamed Latheef and reiterated India’s support for the development of the Maldives. He also met members of different political parties of the Maldives.

Modi told Nasheed, whom he described as a strong advocate of deeper bilateral friendship, that the Maldives will always be a “valued pillar of our Neighbourhood First policy and Mahasagar vision”. India will keep supporting Maldives through capacity building and developmental cooperation, he said.

He and Abdulla discussed the close relationship between the parliaments of the two countries. Modi said the formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group is a welcome step. Modi and Latheef discussed key pillars of bilateral ties. “Our nations continue to work closely in sectors like infrastructure, technology, climate change, energy and more…We look forward to deepening this partnership in the years to come,” Modi said.

Modi also interacted with the Indian community in the Maldives. “It is commendable how they are contributing to Maldives’ progress and at the same time remain connected to their roots in India,” he said.