India’s Covid-19 positivity rate on constant downward trend: Health ministry

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 17:21 IST

The Union health ministry said on Tuesday the positivity rate of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India is on a “constant downward trend” and that the country’s cumulative positivity rate is at 8.07%, weekly rate at 6.24% and the daily rate at 5.16%.

The health ministry also said India has sustained its global position of being the country with one of the lowest Covid-19 cases and related deaths per million. “The average daily Covid-19 positivity rate has declined from 8.50% between September 9- 15 to 6.24% between October 7- 13,” it said.

There are 838,729 active cases in the country as on date and they have been below the 900,000-mark for the fifth consecutive day, it added. “India is reporting a consistent slide in the new confirmed cases with 55,342 fresh infections being registered in a span of 24 hours in the country. The new low in daily cases is the result of collaborative action by states and UTs under the Centre’s strategy of comprehensive and aggressive testing, prompt tracking and surveillance, hospitalization and adherence to the Standard Treatment Protocol which has ensured a standardised quality of medical care across the public and private hospitals and for home isolation,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that 76% of new cases are from 10 states and Union territories. “Karnataka has overtaken Maharashtra with the highest number of new reported cases. Both still are contributing more than 7,000 new cases. The states which are reporting spurt in cases are Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. Also, 77,760 new recoveries were added in a span of 24 hours, according to data. With this, the total number of recoveries has surged to 62,27,295,” it added.

The higher number of single-day recoveries is also reflected in the continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is at present 86.78%, it added. “Besides, 78% of the new recovered cases are in 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra contributes more than 15,000 to the single-day recovery followed by Karnataka with more than 12,000 recoveries. The number of fatalities due to Covid-19 has been lower than 1000 mark for the successive days,” it said.

There were 706 Covid-19 related deaths in the 24 hours and of these, nearly 79% are concentrated in 10 states and UTs. “More than 23% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra. The state contributed more than 15,000 to the single-day recovery followed by Karnataka with more than 12,000 recoveries,” the ministry added.

India’s total Covid-19 caseload mounted to 7,175,880 and its death toll climbed to 109,856, according to the health ministry’s dashboard on Tuesday morning.