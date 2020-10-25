e-paper
Home / India News / India’s Covid-19 recoveries soar past 7 million, 4 states account for more than half: Govt

India’s Covid-19 recoveries soar past 7 million, 4 states account for more than half: Govt

The national recovery cate has further improved to 89.78%, the government said on Saturday and added that 61% of the total recovered cases are from six states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

india Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 09:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Free rapid antigen Covid-19 test in Mobile bus by TMC near central ground in Thane on Friday.
Free rapid antigen Covid-19 test in Mobile bus by TMC near central ground in Thane on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo )
         

Over seven million people have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India and four states, which also have maximum number of active cases, have contributed to more than half of the recovery figures, Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Sunday.

“In a significant achievement, India’s total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70L. The top 4 States account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them,” the ministry said in a tweet.

According to data cited by the government, 0.1 million people had recovered from the disease on June 3 and the figures continued to witness an upward trend with the tally tally reaching 7,016,046 on October 24.

The graph shared by the ministry along with the tweet also shows the rapid pace of recovery in the recent months. While it took three months to go from 0.1 million to 3 million recoveries, the figure stood at 3 million on September 4 and surpassed 7 million as on October 24, i.e. in little more than one and a half month.

Time and again, the government has hailed its ‘test, treat, track’ strategy for the steady decline in active cases and increase in recoveries.

The total caseload in the country stands at 7,814,682 while the toll stands at 117,956.

