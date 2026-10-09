India says US move on PERM programme does not advance shared ambitions

India has stated that the US administration’s decision regarding curbs on the PERM programme for green cards “does not advance shared ambitions.” The Trump administration said Thursday that it would suspend an immigration program for multiple tech firms, including Microsoft Corp., alleging widespread abuse of a worker visa system. (Bloomberg) In a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, India noted that the Permanent Labour Certification programme (PERM) is distinct from the H-1B visa programme. “The suspension of PERM applications does not, by itself, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents, though there could be some impact on the permanent-residency/Green Card process of eligible employees of the affected companies,” the MEA noted. Also Read | PERM, the paperwork behind a green card, now off-limits at Infosys, TCS, Wipro and five other employers The ministry added that talent mobility adds value to both economies, adding that the movement also helps US companies with “cutting-edge talent, innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation,” along with creating shareholder wealth in the US.

Deep Dive What is the PERM programme and how does it lead to a US green card? Does the US suspension of PERM applications affect existing H-1B visa holders? Why does India say the US PERM suspension does not advance shared ambitions?

“This is therefore an area of tremendous mutual benefit for the two countries and our expectation is that all stakeholders in this process can appreciate this fact. The steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries,” the ministry added. JD Vance’s remarks ‘deeply offensive’ India also noted that the comments and remarks made by US Vice President JD Vance were “deeply offensive” and “carry painful historical and colonial legacy connotations.” “We believe that such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem. Indeed, the history of the United States itself has been shaped by generations of immigrants whose labour, enterprise and innovation have contributed to its growth and prosperity,” the MEA noted.