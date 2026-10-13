Modi govt puts construction of 3 more Kalvari class submarines on front-burner
Three more Kalvari class submarines will be constructed at MDL with French Naval Group support to arrest declining force levels end-2030.
In order to maintain the force levels of diesel-attack submarines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the proposal to build three additional Kalvari class (evolved Scorpene class) submarines at Mazagon Dockyards Limited with support of French Naval Group on the front-burner.
The estimated cost for construction will be around ₹33000 crore and a modified proposal is being put up before Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).
With Pakistan expected to acquire eight Type 039 Yuan class submarines, equipped with air independent propulsion (AIP), by 2028-2030, the Indian Navy domination of the Indian Ocean Region will be challenged by both its western neighbor and its backer China. This is because the Indian Navy’s Shishukumar (HDW) and Sindhughosh (Kilo class) are heading towards the end of their shelf life and the submarine force levels will decline by the end of this decade.
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While India already has six Kalvari class submarines in its arsenal, the decision to construct three more of its class was put on backburner as national security planners were putting Project 75 (I) or submarines with AIP on a priority as part of their long term vision.
Even though the Kalvari class was approved in 2004, the newly evolved Kalvari or Scorpene class will have NATO standard torpedoes, incorporate heavy weight torpedoes developed by DRDO and will have 800 km range SCALP submarine launched missiles. Not only will the new order revive submarine building in MDL but also upgrade the technical skills of shipyards engineers and workers. The additional three submarines at present will be powered by Lead Acid Batteries (LAB) but can be replaced by Lithium Ion Batteries (LIB) during upgrade. The LIB are far more efficient than LAB and will pose a serious threat to AIP submarines of Pakistan in terms of speed and stealth.
What is more significant is that after building the upgraded Kalveri class, India will be able to lease out submarines to friendly countries like Indonesia or even construct for them under 100 per cent TOT transfer from Naval Group. Another reason for the revival of the Project 75 proposal is the fact that the Project 75 (I) has been delayed due to validation of AIP developed by the DRDO even though Germany’s TKMS is ready to provide the AIP for the Project 75 (I) class submarines.
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With the Indo-Pacific threatened by expansionist PLA Navy and instability of Middle-East, it is important that India maintains a minimum conventional submarine force deterrent while its nuclear submarine with nuclear ballistic missile (SSBN) project is going at full speed with four such deterrent to enter the Indian Navy next year. While the Modi government has given clearance to the Indian Navy to construct two conventionally armed nuclear powered submarines (SSN), the Indian Navy is expected to acquire one SSN from Russia on lease by 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta is Executive Editor at Hindustan Times and one of India's top journalists covering national security, strategic affairs, foreign policy and geopolitics. Over the past three decades, he has extensively reported on India's military, diplomatic and security landscape, covering every major conflict and national security challenge, from the 1999 Kargil War and the 2020 East Ladakh standoff to Operation Sindoor in 2025. He has also covered major terror attacks, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2025 Pahalgam terror strike, along with numerous Pakistan-backed terrorist incidents in the Kashmir Valley and across India. He has reported on national and state elections for more than three decades. A recognised authority on strategic affairs, Gupta has covered India's nuclear programme since the Pokhran-II (Shakti series) tests in May 1998 and has written extensively on global nuclear issues, Indian diplomacy and the country's expanding global outreach. He has also reported widely on international conflicts and terrorism, with a special focus on the Indian subcontinent. Gupta has interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than four times, including Modi's first interview with the print media after becoming Prime Minister in May 2014. His other interviews include three with the Dalai Lama, as well as conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. He is the author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (Hachette, 2011) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (Hachette, 2014). He was awarded the Chevening-Wolfson Joint Scholarship at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, UK, in 1998 and participated in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the US State Department in 2006. He received the Ben Gurion Prize from Israel in 2011 and the K. Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). Since 2024, he has hosted Point Blank, Hindustan Times' weekly YouTube show on global geopolitics.Read More