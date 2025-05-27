Indus Waters Treaty 'badly negotiated', says PM Modi in Gujarat; suspension making Pak 'feel the heat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 were “badly negotiated." Speaking at an event celebrating 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story in Gandhinagar, the prime minister added that the suspension of the water treaty has Pakistan “feeling the heat." Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an event organised to celebrate 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story, in Gandhinagar,(PTI)

“In the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, it was decided that the desilting of dams on J&K rivers wouldn’t be done. The gates didn’t open for 60 years… I have not done much yet. We have just put it on abeyance, but they are already sweating," said Modi.

Partition divided India into three parts, says Modi

The prime minister also recalled the partition of 1947 between India and Pakistan and stated that former Home Minister Sardar Vallahbhai Patel wanted the Indian Army to take over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"If we had killed these Mujahideens; if we had listened to Sardar Patel, he wanted the Army to not stop until we get back PoK... For 75 years, we suffered, and what happened in Pahalgam was a distorted form of that attack. The Indian Army has defeated Pakistan every time. Pakistan understood that it cannot win from India,” Modi said.

The prime minister also referred to Operation Sindoor and stated that the Indian strikes were done infront of the cameras so that no one would be able to ask for proof.

"The reason is that when nine terrorist hideouts were identified and destroyed within just 22 minutes, it was a decisive action. And this time, everything was done in front of the cameras, so that no one back home would ask for proof," said Modi.