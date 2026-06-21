Yoga beyond borders: The Indian Army's global outreach

Long before Yoga became a global symbol of health and wellness, it was regarded in India as a pathway to mental clarity, emotional balance and mastery over the self - qualities indispensable to a warrior. The timeless link between Yoga and soldiering finds its most profound expression in the Bhagavad Gita. Faced with doubt and moral conflict on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, Arjuna found himself unable to perform his duty. It was through Lord Krishna's teachings on Karma Yoga - the Yoga of selfless action and steadfastness in duty - that he regained clarity of purpose and the resolve to fulfil his responsibilities. It is therefore no coincidence that the Indian Army, one of the world's largest and most experienced armies, has emerged as a leading ambassador of Yoga, carrying India's ancient wisdom to military communities across the globe. While diplomats, cultural organisations and wellness institutions have played a significant role in this journey, the Indian Army has quietly emerged as an equally important contributor. (X/@adgpi/File Image)

Few traditions have travelled the world with the credibility, acceptance and transformative impact that Yoga has. Scientific studies have shown that regular Yoga practice improves flexibility, cardiovascular health, stress management and mental resilience. Recognising its universal appeal, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in December 2014 declaring 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. Since its first celebration in 2015, Yoga has witnessed extraordinary global proliferation. Today, Yoga centres, institutes and wellness retreats flourish across continents, promoting a practice that originated in India thousands of years ago. While diplomats, cultural organisations and wellness institutions have played a significant role in this journey, the Indian Army has quietly emerged as an equally important contributor.

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Traditionally viewed as an instrument of national hard power, the Indian Army has increasingly become a carrier of India's soft power through Yoga. Beyond its role in national security, it has helped introduce Yoga to military personnel from across the world, transforming it into a bridge that connects soldiers from different countries, cultures and backgrounds.

The Indian Army participates in approximately 20-25 bilateral and multilateral military exercises annually and frequently conduct Yoga sessions for troops from friendly foreign nations. A recent example was Multilateral Exercise PRAGATI 2026 in Meghalaya, which brought together more than 400 military personnel from India and 12 friendly foreign countries. Alongside professional military interactions and training activities, participants were exposed to India's cultural traditions, including Yoga. Through these exercises alone, the Indian Army engages with military personnel from dozens of countries every year, providing a unique platform for sharing India's wellness traditions.

The Army's outreach extends well beyond military exercises. Indian Army contingents deployed in United Nations Peacekeeping Missions include Qualified Yoga Instructors as part of their contingents. These instructors regularly organise Yoga sessions involving fellow peacekeepers and local communities, attracting enthusiastic participation from personnel of different nationalities and local populations alike. Across mission areas, Indian peacekeepers have used Yoga not merely as a fitness activity but as a means of community engagement, cultural exchange and promotion of well-being.

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Another important but lesser-known contribution comes through military education and training institutions. Established in 2000, the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK) in New Delhi is an UN-recognised training institution that prepares military personnel from across the world for peacekeeping assignments. Since its inception, CUNPK has imparted training and capacity building to nearly 10,000 Indian peacekeepers and more than 2,000 foreign peacekeepers from 98 countries. As part of its holistic approach to military preparedness, Yoga is regularly incorporated into these programmes. The institution continues to expose 70-80 international participants annually to Yoga, making it one of the Indian Army's most significant platforms for promoting Yoga within the global military community. Similarly, 2500 to 3000 foreign military trainees attending pre-commissioning academies and specialised Army schools and colleges every year are introduced to Yoga during their training in India. For numerous officers and cadets, their exposure to structured Yoga training comes through the Indian Army.

The Army's Yoga outreach is further reinforced through International Day of Yoga celebrations attended by Defence Attaches of friendly foreign countries and their families at military establishments in New Delhi. India's Military Training Teams deployed in friendly foreign countries add another dimension to this effort. While imparting professional military skills and expertise, these teams also promote Indian culture and values among partner militaries. Through their interactions with partner militaries, Yoga becomes a natural and effective medium for sharing India's civilisational heritage, extending its reach far beyond formal diplomatic channels.

The response from international participants has generally been positive. Foreign military personnel and trainees frequently describe Yoga as an effective tool for stress management, physical conditioning, mental resilience and emotional balance – qualities that are equally relevant on the battlefield and in peacekeeping operations. At a time when armed forces worldwide are placing greater emphasis on mental health and holistic fitness, Yoga has found growing acceptance among military professionals across the globe.

This is where the Indian Army's contribution becomes truly unique. While it remains a symbol of India's military strength and national security, it simultaneously serves as a messenger of peace, wellness and cultural diplomacy. Through Yoga, the Army demonstrates that hard power and soft power are not mutually exclusive. A soldier who safeguards borders can also carry a timeless civilisational tradition to the world.

As the world celebrates the 12th International Day of Yoga, the Indian Army continues to play a significant role in taking Yoga beyond India's borders. Through multinational military exercises, United Nations peacekeeping missions, international military training institutions, Defence Attache engagements and Military Training Teams deployed overseas, the Army has quietly taken India's civilisational heritage to military communities across the world. In doing so, it has reinforced an enduring truth that the strength of a nation lies not only in its ability to defend itself, but also in its ability to inspire others.

Lt Col Manoj Panwar is currently serving in the Indian Army. The views expressed are personal