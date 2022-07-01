I-T raids on premises linked to Chhattisgarh bureaucrat

Income tax department officials were on Thursday conducting searches at seven locations in Chhattisgarh, including two places linked to the deputy secretary in the chief minister’s office, a move the ruling Congress said was an attempt to destabilise the government in the state.

“Search operations of the I-T department are going on at seven locations in Chhattisgarh, including two locations linked to Saumya Chaurasia,” a senior Chhattisgarh government official said, asking not to be named. Chaurasia works as the deputy secretary in the chief minister’s office.

An officer of the Chhattisgarh Administrative Services (CAS), Chaurasia joined the chief minister’s office soon after Bhupesh Baghel took oath in December, 2018.

While she was not available for a comment, Congress spokesperson RP Singh said: “This is an attempt of the central government to disturb the Congress government in Chhattisgarh. They have conducted a search in 2020 in Chaurasia’s house but found nothing and now they are again doing it. The aim is to mentally harass the official of Chhattisgarh and nothing else.”

The searches, which were being conducted by income tax officials requisitioned from outside Chhattisgarh, began at around 6am, people aware of the development said.

The chief minister’s office and other government officials did not respond over the search operations.

This is the second time Chaurasia is being raided by tax officials in a little over two years, a person aware of the matter said. Chaurasia’s Bhilai house was first searched by income tax officials in February 2020, prompting Baghel to send a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over what he called “unconstitutional” and “politically motivated” raids in the Congress-ruled state.

Baghel’s letter alleged that the raids coincided with a criminal investigation initiated by his government into acts of corruption under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

In a statement on March 2, 2020, the Union finance ministry said the raids in Chhattisgarh were carried out on individuals, hawala dealers and businessmen in Raipur on the basis of credible inputs and evidence of generation of huge unaccounted cash from liquor and mining business and its transfer to public servants.

It was not clear if the latest searches were being conducted as part of the investigation into the 2020 case or in a new one. The IT department did not issue a statement disclosing the reason for the raids.

The five other locations are linked to Surya Kant Tiwari, who is involved mining-related businesses in the state. Tiwari could not be reached for a comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. ...view detail