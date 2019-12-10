e-paper
Jammu and Kashmir administration to decide on leaders’ release: Amit Shah

Apart from Farooq Abdullah, two other former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, along with several other political leaders have been detained since August 4, a day before the government nullified Article 370.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2019 02:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of deserted street and closed market during a strike called by Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani on the occasion of ‘World Human Rights Day’, in Srinagar.
A view of deserted street and closed market during a strike called by Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani on the occasion of ‘World Human Rights Day’, in Srinagar.(PTI)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that the situation in the Kashmir valley is normal and maintained that a decision on releasing detained political leaders will be taken by the local administration.

Shah’s assertion that the central government will not interfere in the matter came after Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the government when political leaders, including sitting Lok Sabha member and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, would be released.

“There is no need to keep anyone in jail even for a day more than that is required. As and when the local administration feels the time is appropriate, they will be released. Unlike in the past during Congress governments, there will be no interference from our side,” Shah told the Lok Sabha during Question Hour

Shah also cited the 11-year detention of National Conference leader and Farooq Abdullah’s father, the Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, by the Congress government in the 1950s-1960s. Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was arrested on August 9, 1953, in the Kashmir conspiracy case and on April 8, 1964, the state government dropped all charges and released him.

“But we will not follow their footsteps and the leaders will be released soon,” he added.

Apart from Farooq Abdullah, two other former chief ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, along with several other political leaders have been detained since August 4, a day before the government nullified Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union territories -- Jand K and Ladakh .

Asked when the situation will return to normal, Shah shot back, “It is not normalcy for Congress even though no bullet was fired in the valley. At least 99.5% students appeared for exams but for Adhir Ranjanji this is not normalcy. At least 7 lakh people availed medical services in Srinagar. Curfew and Section 144 have been lifted from everywhere. But for Adhirji only parameter for normalcy is political activity. What about local body polls which were held?”

Chowdhury also pointed out that a Congress delegation, led by Rahul Gandhi, had not allowed to visit the Kashmir valley. Gandhi was present in the House.

The union home minister also attacked the Congress for predicting bloodshed after the abrogation of Article 370. “No such thing happened. Not one bullet was fired,” he said.

Earlier, minister of state for home G Kishen Reddy told the Lok Sabha that 802 incidents of stone-pelting were recorded in 2018 as compared to 544 this year. “After August 5, only 190 stone pelting incidents occurred in Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever measures need to be taken to protect law and order in Jammu and Kashmir will continue to be taken by the government,” he said.

