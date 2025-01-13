‘Jammu and Kashmir crown of India’: PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Sonmarg

Speaking at the inauguration event of Jammu and Kashmir's Z-Morh tunnel on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the union territory as India's “crown,” and expressed his desire to see it as “beautiful and prosperous.” PM Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday (@NarendraModi)

“Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of the country. I want this crown to be beautiful and prosperous," he said.

The prime minister also paid tribute to seven people, including labourers, who were killed in a terror attack in the area in October 2024.

“First of all, I would like to thank all the brothers who worked in the most difficult circumstances, risking their lives, for the progress of the country and Jammu and Kashmir. Also, seven of our labour colleagues lost their lives but completed this task by overcoming all challenges. Today, I would like to remember the 7 colleagues who have lost their lives,” he said.

He also recalled his “long association” with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“As the chief minister (Omar Abdullah) has just told you, I have had a long association with all of you…whenever I come here, I start remembering the days when I used to work as a worker of the BJP. I have spent a lot of time in this area. Be it Sonamarg, Gulmarg or Baramulla, we used to travel several kilometres on foot for hours and the snowfall used to be very heavy even then. But the warmth of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is such that we did not feel the cold,” he said.

Z-morh tunnel

The project, located on the strategic Srinagar-Leh National Highway, cost ₹2,400 crore, spans 6.5 kilometres, and will significantly improve connectivity to the Ladakh region year-round.

The tunnel's construction began in May 2015 and concluded in 2024. The tunnel had its “soft opening” in February 2024.