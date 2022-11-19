JD(S) flags off Pancharatna Yatra

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday flagged off the ‘Pancharatna Yatra’ from Mulbagal in Kolar district to woo the voters in the state with assembly elections scheduled for next year. Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said the party aims to win 123 seats in the upcoming elections.

“We have an aim of winning 123 seats. There are chances of polarisation taking place in this period (before elections). We will take appropriate decisions at the right time. We have a lot of friends and well-wishers. Looking at the current situation, there are many MLAs who joined the BJP and Congress from our party; they may return. If they do come back, we will analyse and then take a call,” Kumaraswamy said.

The party had earlier kick-started the yatra on November 1. It was postponed due to incessant rains.

While the party was slated to announce a list of candidates for 100 constituencies for the 2023 assembly elections, the list would be released soon on an auspicious day. “The list is ready. The list has names of 100 candidates. We wanted to release it but our in-house astrologer HD Revanna suggested that we release on an auspicious day. So, I’ll discuss the matter with our party president and take a call,” Kumaraswamy said.

Before heading to Mulbagal to kick-start the yatra, Kumaraswamy offered prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari in Mysuru.

“We are starting our campaign from Mulbagal today. In the next 36 days we will carry out the first phase of Pancharatna Yatra. We’ve planned to visit at least 30 to 35 villages in every constituency each day,” Kumaraswamy said.

“We will stay in each constituency to increase our outreach with people. We plan to listen to people and take note of their problems. We want people to understand the Pancharatna Yatra. We plan to form a full-fledged government in the state,” he added.

Kumaraswamy also said that if the party comes to power, he is not interested in becoming the chief minister. “If our party returns to power. I am not interested in becoming the CM. JD(S) needs the blessings of the people to solve their problems.”

“During Congress’ tenure we’ve seen over 3,000 families die by suicide and they didn’t try to win the confidence of the farmers. They didn’t pay heed to their problems. Both Congress and BJP mocked farmers saying where will the farmers get the money to repay loans. They came knocking on my doorstep to form a government. We couldn’t write off farm loans then and yet I waived off loans amounting to ₹25,000 crore,” Kumaraswamy said.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and JD(S) national president HD Deve Gowda appealed to the party workers and urged them to spread the word about the yatra. “With folded hands, I request all of you from all taluks to spread awareness about Pancharatna Yatra. You should ensure the message reaches every household,” Deve Gowda said.