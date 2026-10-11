Karnataka: 3 devotees killed, 10 injured as truck rams Durga idol procession in Belagavi

Three devotees were killed and more than 10 people injured on Sunday after a truck rammed into a procession carrying an idol of Goddess Durga near the Hattaragi toll plaza in Hukkeri taluk of Karnataka’s Belagavi district, police said, adding that four of the injured are in critical condition. A truck hit a Durga Mata idol procession near Hattaragi toll plaza in Belagavi, killing three devotees. In a separate crash, a bus driver died and 12 passengers were injured.

“The devotees were returning to Hunchyanatti village after bringing the idol from Belagavi when the truck hit the procession from behind,” a senior police officer said, adding that three people died at the spot.

Police identified the deceased as Prakash, Mahesh and Daneshwari. The injured were shifted to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) Hospital and nearby private hospitals. Some of the injured were yet to be identified.

“We are investigating the accident’s circumstances. Our personnel reached the spot and the injured were moved to hospitals for treatment,” the officer said.

The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Yamakanamaradi police station. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision.

In a separate accident in the same taluk, a state transport bus driver was killed and 12 passengers injured when the bus collided with the rear of a tipper truck on National Highway 48 near Sankeshwar.

The bus was travelling from Gangavathi to Kolhapur via Belagavi on its scheduled route when the collision occurred, police said. The driver died at the scene, while the injured passengers were taken to Sankeshwar Taluk Hospital for treatment.