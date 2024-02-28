Karnataka caste census report awaited as Hegde panel’s term nears end

As the tenure of the Jayaprakash Hegde-led Karnataka State Backward Class Commission draws to a close, all eyes are on the submission of the socio-economic and education survey report, commonly known as the caste census report. We have sought time from chief minister Siddaramaiah, said chairman Jayaprakash Hegde (PTI)

The Karnataka government had extended the commission’s tenure by an additional month on March 31, leading to speculations. However, despite assurances, the report submission was delayed, putting the commission in a similar predicament as the February 29 deadline approaches.

Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde expressed the commission’s readiness to submit the report, stating, “We have sought time from chief minister Siddaramaiah to submit our report on socio-economic and education survey. On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha election was scheduled, so we did not get the time. We are hoping to get his appointment for Wednesday evening. We are also eager to submit the report.”

Minister for Backward Class Development and Kannada and Culture Department, Shivaraj Tangadagi, assured that the government is prepared to receive the report promptly and implement its findings. “We will surely accept the report and implement it as promised. We are waiting for the commission to submit their final survey report. There won’t be any delay from the government end. CM Siddaramaiah will receive the report,” he said.

Speculations had arisen regarding the motive behind the extension, with some suggesting it was to avoid controversy before the Budget session. However, with the Budget session concluded, expectations are high for the timely submission of the report.

The imminent submission of the caste census report by the Hegde Committee holds significant implications for policymaking and planning in Karnataka, particularly in addressing socio-economic disparities and ensuring equitable representation for backward classes.