Karnataka degree, diploma and engineering colleges from Nov 17. Here’s what you need to know

india

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 16:16 IST

Engineering, diploma and degree colleges, which were shut for students due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen from November 17, the Karnataka government announced on Friday. Deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan said the decision to reopen these educational institutions was taken during a meeting chaired by chief minister BS Yediurappa.

Yediurappa chaired the meeting of officials from the health, social welfare, backward class, finance, transport and education departments along with Narayan. Narayan said the decision to reopen these colleges was taken after several rounds of consultative meetings with all stakeholders. Students had also been demanding that classes be restarted, he added. Each college would have a task force and deputy commissioners of districts have been authorised to coordinate and monitor things at their district level, he also said.

“We have not discussed it for now. That flexibility will be looked into, keeping exams in view. For now, we are trying to give impetus on learning. As per UGC guidelines we will be conducting classes. Online classes have already started in October,” he said when asked about any decision to cut short the syllabus.

Karnataka, which is among other severely affected states, has 100,459 active cases, 671,618 people have recovered, 10,696 have succumbed to the coronavirus disease.

Here is what you need to know about the guidelines:

1. Students will have an option to either attend the classes physically or online or can go in for blended learning by using both options.

2. Students can register online and those who want to attend classes by coming to colleges should have consent from their parents.

3. Decision on the strength of classes - how they have to be held and the number of batches - will be decided along with all the necessary safety SOPs.

4. All necessary safety measures will be taken and transport arrangements will be made to facilitate smooth conduct of classes for students who will stay at hostels for Scheduled Caste (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Class (OBC) and social welfare hostels.

5. Narayan said priority will be given for practical classes and pointed out that guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) also provided an opportunity to conduct offline classes from November.

(With agency inputs)