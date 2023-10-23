Karnataka: Gram panchayat member hacked to death in Kolar district, says police

Bengaluru HT Image

A gram panchayat member was hacked to death by some unidentified people in Kolar district on Saturday evening, police officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar (38), a member of the Jayamangala gram panchayat in Malur taluk and a businessman.

Police said the incident happened when Anil was going to Malur town on his two-wheeler. “He was followed and attacked by unknown assailants who struck him on the head with a machete at Kodihalli cross on the Kolar-Hosur highway, leading to his death. The assailants left behind the murder weapon at the crime spot before fleeing the scene,” a police official said.

“Prima facie it seems Anil had property dispute with a neighbour,” Malur circle inspector B Vasanth told HT. “We have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are investigating all the angles. We are examining the CCTV footage for more clues,” he added

Anil had a property dispute with a neighbour over the last few years. A site near his house was encroached upon by a person and Anil was trying to get the site, police said.

After the incident, Kolar superintendent of police (SP) Narayan along with Malur police personnel conducted a spot inspection. “A suspicious individual has been apprehended and is currently under interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation,” a police official said.

People familiar with the matter said Anil, who hailed from Meenasandra village in Malur taluk, was known for his dedication to public service and had earned a reputation in the village. He had close ties with Malur MLA KY Nanjegowda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON