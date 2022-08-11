KCR announces 1mn new old-age pensions

Hyderabad

At a time when the Centre has been expressing concern over the political parties promising freebies to the people before elections saying they will cause an economic disaster, the Telangana government has announced one million new old-age pensions by reducing the age limit of beneficiaries from 65 to 57 years.

The new pensions under Aasara scheme were announced by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday as a gift to the people on the occasion of on the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations.

The scheme is expected to be ratified by the state cabinet which will meet at the chief minister’s camp office Pragati Bhavan on Thursday and would come into implementation from August 15.

“Will these also be considered freebies by the Centre? The pensions provide social security to the people. Such schemes have to be implemented on humanitarian grounds,” KCR, as the chief minister is called, said.

At present, under Aasara scheme, as many as 3.6 million people above 60 years of age are being given pensions of ₹2,016 per month. “With the reduction of age limit to be eligible for old-age pensions, another 10 lakh-odd people would be added to the beneficiaries’ list. New pension cards enabled with bar codes will be issued to all the 46 lakh pensioners,” the chief minister said.

In fact, the scheme of reducing the age limit for old-age pensioners was one of the promises made by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi before December 2018 assembly elections. However, the scheme was put on the back burner due to financial constraints on account of Covid-19 pandemic and also delay in identification of beneficiaries.

Though the authorities of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, along with Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), had taken up a drive in August 2021 to receive the applications from the eligible beneficiaries and scrutinise the applications, the scheme did not take off, again due to financial constraints.

While presenting the 2022-23 annual budget in March, state finance minister T Harish Rao announced the implementation of the pension scheme for those between 57 and 65 years in the current financial year. But the budgetary allocation of ₹11,728 crore remained the same as was in the last financial year.

After a gap of nearly five months, the chief minister announced its implementation. “We shall make additional financial allocation for the enhanced pensioners,” a senior official of the panchayat raj department said.

Bharatiya Janata Party official spokesman N V Subhash said after forgetting the promise for four long years, the chief minister suddenly announced implementation of the pensions for beneficiaries between 57 and 65 years of age.

“The reason is obvious. There is a by-election to Munugode assembly constituency and the regular assembly elections are scheduled next year. He wants to appease the voters again,” he said, adding that KCR had made many such promises before the last elections and all of them should be implemented now.

